Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) to Moderate Buy

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.3658863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

