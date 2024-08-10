RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $153.47 Average PT from Brokerages

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

RTX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $5,623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in RTX by 140.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

