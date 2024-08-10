Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $10.57. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 138,255 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

