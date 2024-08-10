Sana Biotechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,302 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the average daily volume of 1,228 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SANA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after buying an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 380,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

