Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09). Approximately 7,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.95 million, a PE ratio of 772.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

