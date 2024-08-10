Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,593. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

