Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $181.00. The stock had previously closed at $140.06, but opened at $133.51. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $134.74, with a volume of 179,840 shares changing hands.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

