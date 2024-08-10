Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Savers Value Village traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 266053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

