Scotiabank Boosts Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$28.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Trading Down 1.1 %

PRL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 117,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Propel has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $29.89.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.45 million.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

