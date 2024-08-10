Scotiabank Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

