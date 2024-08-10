Scotiabank Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $59.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $59.37. 3,422,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -312.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

