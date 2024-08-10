Scotiabank Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $121.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 2,209,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,819. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 144.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

