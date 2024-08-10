Scotiabank Trims W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Target Price to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,758. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 403,803 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $12,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

