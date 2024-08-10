SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.81). 251,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,893,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.82. The company has a market capitalization of £691.06 million, a PE ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 0.48.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

