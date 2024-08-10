Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $37.09. Sealed Air shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 172,484 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sealed Air by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 197,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

