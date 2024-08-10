Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.02. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.18 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

