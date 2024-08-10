ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 187 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOW traded up $14.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $811.08. The company had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $757.14 and its 200-day moving average is $755.59. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.