SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.74

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $82.55, with a volume of 1443256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,185 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $190,482,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $62,309,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.