Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.76. Approximately 5,060,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,323,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of -407.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

