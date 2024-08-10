Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.