Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Earnings Results

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SIEGY stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.