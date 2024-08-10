Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SMNEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SMNEY stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

