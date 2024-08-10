Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Silver Spike Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 101.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Silver Spike Investment stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.29. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.45.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

