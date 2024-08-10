Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

NYSE:SPG traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.67. 1,477,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after buying an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

