Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 412 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $187,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,771,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,652,000 after purchasing an additional 232,515 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

