Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

SMCI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $508.76. 5,918,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $787.20 and its 200 day moving average is $834.54. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

