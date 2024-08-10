Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rambus by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rambus by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,729. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

