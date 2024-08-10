Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 119.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100. The firm has a market cap of $874.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

