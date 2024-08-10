Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. 7,548,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

