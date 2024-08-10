Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. 5,109,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,780. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

