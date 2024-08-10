Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 7,755,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,626,461. The company has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $101.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

