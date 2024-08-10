Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 4,975 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,875,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,085,395.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

