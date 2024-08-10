Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 94 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

LHX traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. 505,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

