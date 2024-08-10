Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

