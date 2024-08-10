Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 240,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

