Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

