Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,392 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

