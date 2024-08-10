Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.42. 524,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,937. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

