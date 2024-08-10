Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 2,017,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

