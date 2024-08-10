Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $282,000.

FLUT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. 1,297,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,847. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

