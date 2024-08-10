Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.10. 6,221,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,637. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

