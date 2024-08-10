Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 3,460,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

