Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,317. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

