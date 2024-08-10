Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BLV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.05. 443,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
