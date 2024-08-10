Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.05. 443,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.