Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 26,331 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 80,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,992. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

