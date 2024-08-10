Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 361 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

FIZZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,149. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

