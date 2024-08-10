Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.62. 15,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 52,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 391,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

