SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $19.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 2,413,745 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

