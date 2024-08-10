Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

SOLV stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

