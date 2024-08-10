Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $10.61. Sonos shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,636,519 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,178. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sonos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $9,677,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.